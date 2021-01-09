Dr. Liana Makarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liana Makarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liana Makarian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Makarian works at
Locations
Lake Regional Cancer Center1705 E Broadway Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 874-7800
Missouri Cancer Associates Kirksville MO603 W Pierce St, Kirksville, MO 63501 Directions (660) 785-1050Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient, Dr Makarian was prepared for my appointment and came in with good questions. I immediately felt at ease and trust her to guide me through this stressful time.
About Dr. Liana Makarian, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makarian has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Makarian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.