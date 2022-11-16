Dr. Liana Fraenkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraenkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liana Fraenkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liana Fraenkel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Fraenkel works at
Locations
Berkshire Health Systems - Rheumatology777 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 499-8551
Berkshire Medical Center725 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 447-2681
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fraenkel is an excellent diagnostician. I am very grateful she determined my issues and treated accordingly. The symptoms were very illusive and required tenacity.
About Dr. Liana Fraenkel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraenkel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraenkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraenkel works at
Dr. Fraenkel has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraenkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fraenkel speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraenkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraenkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraenkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.