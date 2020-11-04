Overview

Dr. Liana Billings, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Billings works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.