Dr. Chien accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lian Chien, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Northeast Mhc -- Wellness Center3303 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031 Directions (323) 478-8200
- Anthem
- Cigna
About Dr. Lian Chien, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124105721
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
