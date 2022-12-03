Dr. Liam Sullivan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liam Sullivan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liam Sullivan, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group230 Michigan St NE Ste 230, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
Very intelligent doctor
About Dr. Liam Sullivan, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1619158359
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sullivan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.