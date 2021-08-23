Overview

Dr. Liam Ryan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Ryan works at Inova Medical Group in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Dissection and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.