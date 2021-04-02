Dr. Liam McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liam McCarthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Liam McCarthy, MD is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McCarthy works at
Locations
Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction11801 SW 90th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 741-3996Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 404, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 723-9757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medico
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would go anywhere else! Everyone treats me great, polite, efficient, no waiting time. This office rocks!! The front desk ladies are so nice and helpful I cant say enough good things about all of them. Plus, I love Dr. McCarthy!!!!!!
About Dr. Liam McCarthy, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366646077
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCarthy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
