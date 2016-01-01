Dr. Liam Gross, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liam Gross, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liam Gross, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn515 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Liam Gross, DO
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1578862769
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- New York Hospital of Queens
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma, and more.
