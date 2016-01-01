See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Lia Tsveniashvili, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (1)
31 years of experience
Dr. Lia Tsveniashvili, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Tsveniashvili works at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Liver Function Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Syphilis Screening
Liver Function Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Syphilis Screening

Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 31 years of experience
  • English, Georgian
  • 1275566564
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
  • Infectious Disease
Dr. Tsveniashvili has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tsveniashvili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tsveniashvili works at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tsveniashvili’s profile.

Dr. Tsveniashvili has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsveniashvili.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsveniashvili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsveniashvili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

