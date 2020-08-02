Dr. Lia Bernardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lia Bernardi, MD
Dr. Lia Bernardi, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Nm Frm Ivf & Andrology Laboratories259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7269
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Lia Bernardi has great bedside manners, is very knowledgeable, attentive and nice. She answers all of my questions and make me feel very at ease. Her staff is also very professional, and Kaitlin D, Sofia R and Hannah B deserve a shoutout.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 14 years of experience
- English
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University of Chicago
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Dr. Bernardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardi.
