Dr. Li Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Li Zhang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Palm Beach5507 S Congress Ave Ste 110, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 434-3070
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Zhang for years and I’ve never had any issue wrong in any of the visits, she has handle my issue very carefully, answered my questions and has made sure that all my diagnosis been looked and cared fore that way I would feel much better, as her attitude she’s awesome!
About Dr. Li Zhang, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1891027579
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
