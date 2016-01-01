Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Li Wong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
East Valley Community Health Center420 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 919-5724
La Verbe Family Medical Center2100 Foothill Blvd Ste A, La Verne, CA 91750 Directions (909) 596-1941
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Li Wong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841392032
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Pediatrics
