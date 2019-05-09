Dr. Li Voepel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voepel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Li Voepel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Li Voepel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Shanghai Second Medical College and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Voepel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lily J. Voepel MD PA4015 N Harbor City Blvd Ste 211, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 821-6893Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voepel?
Dr Li Voepel is the only Doctor I would allow to give me Epidural injections. She has assembled a fantastic team and it shows in her efficiency and talent.
About Dr. Li Voepel, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1144294596
Education & Certifications
- Marianjoy Rehabil Hospital
- U Ar
- Shanghai Second Medical College
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voepel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voepel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voepel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voepel works at
Dr. Voepel has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voepel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Voepel speaks Chinese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Voepel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voepel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voepel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voepel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.