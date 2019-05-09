Overview

Dr. Li Voepel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Shanghai Second Medical College and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Voepel works at Lily J. Voepel MD in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.