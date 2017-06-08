Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li-Teh Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Li-Teh Wu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Port Jeff Sta, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Wu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC1500 Route 112 Bldg 4, Port Jeff Sta, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
- 2 8714 57th Rd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 651-9398
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
Dr Wu is a very knowledgeable,warm and caring doctor. He explained my medical condition and treatment very clearly. When you need him, He can be reached easily.He always responds as soon as possible.It is very easy to get appointments with him too. You can trust him to take outstanding care for you.
About Dr. Li-Teh Wu, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1477668572
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.