Overview

Dr. Li-Tai Chuo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital.



Dr. Chuo works at Georgetown Medical Clinic in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.