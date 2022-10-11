Overview

Dr. Li Sun, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Sun works at Sun Orthopaedic and Spine Care in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Metuchen, NJ, Montclair, NJ and Tenafly, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.