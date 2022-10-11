Dr. Li Sun, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Li Sun, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Li Sun, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
-
1
Sun Orthopaedic and Spine Care1039 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 972-5568
-
2
Sun Orthopaedic and Spine Care239 Bridge St Bldg F, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (201) 972-5568
-
3
Sun Orthopaedic and Spine Care127 Pine St Ste 4, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (201) 972-5568Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Sun Orthopaedic and Spine Care2 Dean Dr # 1N, Tenafly, NJ 07670 Directions (201) 972-5568
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
One of the best doctors I’ve had! Highly intelligent and personable and will really help you get back to your normal life!
About Dr. Li Sun, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1952663718
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Stony Brook University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.