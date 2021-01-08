See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Framingham, MA
Dr. Li-Ming Hu, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Li-Ming Hu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Hu works at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Partners Community Healthcare
    571 Union Ave Fl 2, Framingham, MA 01702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2021
    Dr. Hu treated both my parents for several years. He is exceptionally thorough and explains things. He is also a very caring attentive doctor.
    Donna Sack — Jan 08, 2021
    About Dr. Li-Ming Hu, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    1811952930
    Education & Certifications

    Harvard University Health Services
    Internship
    Columbia Metrowest Med Center
    Medical Education
    SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
