Dr. Li Lu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Harbin Medical University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at East Sunrise Medical in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.