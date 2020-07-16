Dr. Li Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Li Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Li Li, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Peking University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 333 E Bethany Dr Ste C100, Allen, TX 75002 Directions
-
2
Frisco and Plano Children Doctor6833 Coit Rd Ste 102, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 268-7068
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We had a great experience with Dr. Li. Our twins went in for a check-up and the wait-time was reasonable. the staff were courteous, and the doctor was professional and caring.
About Dr. Li Li, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1427243559
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Univ HSC
- Peking University Health Science Center
- Beijing Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
