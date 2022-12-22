Dr. Li Jiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Li Jiang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Li Jiang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA / SAINT MARY'S HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Jiang works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates - Frisco4461 Coit Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 540-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jiang?
Dr Jiang explains everything really well and clearly cares about her patients. I trust her.
About Dr. Li Jiang, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1720345416
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA / SAINT MARY'S HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jiang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jiang works at
Dr. Jiang has seen patients for Joint Pain, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.