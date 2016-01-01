Dr. Li-Hui Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Li-Hui Zhang, MD
Overview
Dr. Li-Hui Zhang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
Abington Plaza Medical Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 113, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Abington Plaza Medical Associates1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
About Dr. Li-Hui Zhang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1467982066
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Internal Medicine
