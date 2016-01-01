Overview

Dr. Li Fan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Nanjing Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Fan works at Highly Artistic Surgery in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

