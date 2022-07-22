Dr. Li Ding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Li Ding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Li Ding, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Dr. Ding works at
Locations
-
1
St. Mary Mercy Oncology Practice14555 Levan Rd Ste 112, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 779-2123
-
2
St Joseph Canton Urgent Care1600 S Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48188 Directions (734) 712-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ding?
Saw her at St Mary Mercy Hospital.
About Dr. Li Ding, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1568666535
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ding works at
Dr. Ding has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.