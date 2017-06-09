Overview

Dr. Leyla Solis, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Francis, WI. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Solis works at Lakeshore Medical Clinic in Saint Francis, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Dizziness and Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.