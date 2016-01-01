Overview

Dr. Leyla Aponte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Aponte works at TAMPA GENERAL HEALTH FAMILY CARE CENTER in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.