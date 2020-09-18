See All Rheumatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Barbosa works at Pain Diagnostics and Treatment Center, PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Compare with other Rheumatology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Himabindu Reddy, MD
Dr. Himabindu Reddy, MD
2.3 (55)
View Profile
Dr. Shariq Chudhri, DO
Dr. Shariq Chudhri, DO
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD
Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD
3.8 (21)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of USMD.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Joint Care
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C502, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-6599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barbosa?

    Sep 18, 2020
    Have seen her for quite a few years. Thorough workups for any issues, careful coordination with other Specialists as needed. The Staff have many years of Rheum experience which really helps to win appeals for prior auth meds and imaging and molecular biology labs typically needed in this specialty.
    Martin — Sep 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barbosa to family and friends

    Dr. Barbosa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barbosa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD.

    About Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427101344
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Conn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barbosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barbosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barbosa works at Pain Diagnostics and Treatment Center, PA in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Barbosa’s profile.

    Dr. Barbosa has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.