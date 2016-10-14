Dr. Callejas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leyda Callejas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leyda Callejas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas
Dr. Callejas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine38 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callejas?
I had the divine pleasure of having Dr.Callejas attending my husbands Thyroid issues back in 2014-2015 in Houston,Tx. Amazing Doctor, would definitely highly recommend. She is full on Knowledge and compassion for each and every patient as if they were family. We didnt have the opportunity to say our goodbyes when she left from Houston...But we wish her the best of luck and blessing and we miss Dr.Callejas outstanding service. Sincerely; Family Gallegos, J
About Dr. Leyda Callejas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750687059
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callejas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callejas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callejas works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Callejas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callejas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callejas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callejas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.