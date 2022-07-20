Overview

Dr. Lexy Wistenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Wistenberg works at Advocate Med Grp Morton Grove in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL and Lincolnwood, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.