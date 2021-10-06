Dr. Lexine Yurcho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yurcho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lexine Yurcho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lexine Yurcho, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
1
David S Thoman Inc.216 W Pueblo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 730-1470
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yurcho successfully and efficiently performed a procedure that alleviated my particular issues. She is a skilled and compassionate physician. I travelled from Thousand Oaks to see her and it was worth the drive. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lexine Yurcho, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740572908
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yurcho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yurcho accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yurcho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yurcho has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yurcho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yurcho speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yurcho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yurcho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yurcho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yurcho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.