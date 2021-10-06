Overview

Dr. Lexine Yurcho, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Yurcho works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.