Dr. Wright accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Wright, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
Joseph D Granderson MD222 W 116th St, New York, NY 10026 Directions (917) 609-4732
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lewis Wright, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1144238817
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.