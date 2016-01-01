See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Lewis Wright, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lewis Wright, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Wright works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY.

Locations

    Joseph D Granderson MD
    222 W 116th St, New York, NY 10026

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Hypertension
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Viral Infection
Hypertension
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Photo: Dr. Lewis Wright, MD
    About Dr. Lewis Wright, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144238817
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
