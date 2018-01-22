Overview

Dr. Lewis Weinstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Weinstein works at Lewis J. Weinstein M D P C. in Commack, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Stye and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.