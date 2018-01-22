Dr. Lewis Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Weinstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Weinstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Lewis J. Weinstein M D P C.66 Commack Rd Ste 203, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 499-3733
OCLI Huntington Eye Care755 Park Ave Ste 100, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 223-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
"Eye" must say that Dr. Weinstein is a pleasure to work with. I have been a patient for many years and I have nothing but positive feedback after every visit. I admit that I am a star "pupil" but Dr. Weinstein relates well with all types of people. His knowledge, professionalism, and excellent interaction are just part of what makes him a top-notch doctor. I am sure after one visit, you will "see" why I highly recommend Dr. Weinstein.
About Dr. Lewis Weinstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Floaters, Stye and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinstein speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.