Dermatology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lewis Vollmar Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.

Dr. Vollmar Jr works at Chicago Vein Institute S.c. in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chicago Vein Institute S.c.
    10004 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-4840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Skin Tag Removal
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Skin Tag Removal
Mole Evaluation

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 28, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Vollmar on and off for the last 10 years. His office has always made accommodations to see me asap if my skin condition was very adverse. He has always understood my condition and diagnosed me correctly - always providing an effective treatment.
    Tony S — Jul 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lewis Vollmar Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215094677
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lewis Vollmar Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vollmar Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vollmar Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vollmar Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vollmar Jr works at Chicago Vein Institute S.c. in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Vollmar Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Vollmar Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vollmar Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vollmar Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vollmar Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vollmar Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vollmar Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

