Overview

Dr. Lewis Vollmar Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Vollmar Jr works at Chicago Vein Institute S.c. in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.