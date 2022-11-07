Dr. Lewis Spirtos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spirtos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Spirtos, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Spirtos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Dr. Spirtos works at
Locations
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 480-3109
Akron Children's at St. Joseph667 Eastland Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 841-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spirtos is a very kind and caring doctor. I went in with low expectations because of how I've been treated in the past by other doctors and I was totally blown away by the care I received from Dr. Spirtos. He truly cares about his patients. He didn't treat me like an addict or junkie just because I am prescribed controlled substances. He's very understanding and really spends the time with you getting to know you, your family, your history, your mental illness. I went to him completely hopeless because I have been through 27 medications with no relief for my TRD (Treatment Resistant Depression), I was borderline suicidal, meaning I had thought the world would be better off without me but had no real plan or intentions of harming myself. Dr. Spirtos explained my treatment plan thoroughly and made sure every question I had was answered before I left his office that day. After my very first treatment, I started to feel hope again and the suicidal thoughts vanished. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Lewis Spirtos, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
