Dr. Lewis Spirtos, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Lewis Spirtos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Dr. Spirtos works at Mercy Health in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown
    1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 (330) 480-3109
    Akron Children's at St. Joseph
    667 Eastland Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484 (330) 841-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
  Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Nov 07, 2022
    Dr. Spirtos is a very kind and caring doctor. I went in with low expectations because of how I've been treated in the past by other doctors and I was totally blown away by the care I received from Dr. Spirtos. He truly cares about his patients. He didn't treat me like an addict or junkie just because I am prescribed controlled substances. He's very understanding and really spends the time with you getting to know you, your family, your history, your mental illness. I went to him completely hopeless because I have been through 27 medications with no relief for my TRD (Treatment Resistant Depression), I was borderline suicidal, meaning I had thought the world would be better off without me but had no real plan or intentions of harming myself. Dr. Spirtos explained my treatment plan thoroughly and made sure every question I had was answered before I left his office that day. After my very first treatment, I started to feel hope again and the suicidal thoughts vanished. Highly recommend!
    Kara Bumbico — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Lewis Spirtos, MD

    Psychiatry
    12 years of experience
    English
    1750671046
    Education & Certifications

    NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Psychiatry
