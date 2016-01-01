Dr. Lewis Sommerville Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommerville Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Sommerville Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Sommerville Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sommerville Jr works at
Locations
Maryville Office907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 983-7211
Blount Memorial Hospital463 Bmh Physicians Office Bldg, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 980-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lewis Sommerville Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sommerville Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sommerville Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sommerville Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommerville Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommerville Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommerville Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommerville Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommerville Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommerville Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.