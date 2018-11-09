See All Dermatologists in Maryville, TN
Dr. Lewis Slawsky, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lewis Slawsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Slawsky works at Advanced Dermatology Of East TN in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology of East Tennessee PC
    615 Smithview Dr, Maryville, TN 37803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 380-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 09, 2018
    My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Slawsky for years. We can't say enough positive words about how professional this office is from the moment you walk in to check out! We lived in FL for 20 year before moving to East TN. We know we had years of sun damage on our skin, but Dr. Slawky and his staff never make you feel judged and make you realize they genuinely care about your skin health. They are top notch!
    Nov 09, 2018
    About Dr. Lewis Slawsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497767529
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    Internship
    • USAF Keesler Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
