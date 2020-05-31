Dr. Lewis Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lewis Silverman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U Libre de Bruxelles and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
-
1
The Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
We have so much confidence with Dr Silverman treating my husbands MDS blood disease. He is very caring and explains ever detail of treatment completely. His staff is excellent and Mt. Siani Hospital is impressive and welcoming environment.
About Dr. Lewis Silverman, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1033137864
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Montefiore Med Ctr
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- U Libre de Bruxelles
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Silverman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Bone Marrow Biopsy, Neutropenia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverman speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.