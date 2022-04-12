Overview

Dr. Lewis Shi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Shi works at University Of Chicago Health Specialists in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Matteson, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.