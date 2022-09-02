Overview

Dr. Lewis Rosenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Contemporary OB/GYN Asscts Lng in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.