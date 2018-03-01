Dr. Lewis Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Rose, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases10800 Knights Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
I just started to go to Dr. Rose in his Northeast office. It has been a very traumatic experience for me but I really believe Dr. Rose is very well informed in what he does and he seems like he really cares. .I have complete confidence in him and would reccomend him to other patients. I had doctor's come up to me and say he is very good at what he does and I believe it.
About Dr. Lewis Rose, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1407923113
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Harvard Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
