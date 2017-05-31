Dr. Lewis Milrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Milrod, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lewis Milrod, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Arthur M. Greenwald D.D.S. P.A.80 STATE ROUTE 27, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 339-7870
Saint Peter's University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 339-7870MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My son has Autism, and has been treated by Dr. Milrod for many years. The quality of care is the reason we like Dr. Milrod, he listens to our concerns, and genuinely likes kids. The staff is very pleasant, and making appointments is very easy.
About Dr. Lewis Milrod, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Harvard Neur Trng Program
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Milrod has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milrod accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milrod works at
Dr. Milrod speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Milrod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milrod.
