Dr. Lewis Milrod, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lewis Milrod, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Milrod works at Arthur M. Greenwald D.D.S. P.A. in Edison, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthur M. Greenwald D.D.S. P.A.
    80 STATE ROUTE 27, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 339-7870
  2. 2
    Saint Peter's University Hospital
    254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 339-7870
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD and-or ADD
Tremor
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Tremor
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD
Tremor
Autism
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Difficulty With Walking
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dystonia
Eating Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Febrile Convulsion
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Major Depressive Disorder
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nystagmus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Phobia
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Separation Anxiety
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spina Bifida
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
Wada Test
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 31, 2017
    My son has Autism, and has been treated by Dr. Milrod for many years. The quality of care is the reason we like Dr. Milrod, he listens to our concerns, and genuinely likes kids. The staff is very pleasant, and making appointments is very easy.
    Anthony C in Carteret, NJ — May 31, 2017
    About Dr. Lewis Milrod, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851317572
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Neur Trng Program
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
