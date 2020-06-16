Dr. Lewis Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Lyons, MD
Dr. Lewis Lyons, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Smith Aubrey1600 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 410-1149
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Lyons office staff was so nice to work with and they were able to get me in to see the doctor the next day. Dr Lyons was such a nice Dr. and answered all of my questions and took all the time I needed. Didn't feel at any time that he was not listening to me or distracted!! Would definitely recommend him to anyone that is looking for a family doctor!!
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1831202365
- St Bernards Reg Med Center
- St Bernards Reg Med Center
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
