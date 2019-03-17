See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lewis Lipsey, MD

Hematology
33 years of experience
Dr. Lewis Lipsey, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    51 E 90th St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 (212) 828-4800

  Lenox Hill Hospital
  Mount Sinai Hospital

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Mar 17, 2019
We had an excellent experience with Dr. LIPSEY. We are a French family. My husband was diagnosed with a difficult problem after much effort by Dr. LIPSEY and his effective colleagues. The examinations were completed quickly. This physician gave to us great comfort and reassurance. He designed a treatment plan and then coordinated all details with a team in Paris that he works with regularly which is equally as impressive. His French is even correct. We are quite contented and appreciative.
  Hematology
  33 years of experience
  English
  1902853674
  YALE UNIVERSITY
