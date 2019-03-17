Dr. Lipsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis Lipsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Lipsey, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 51 E 90th St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 828-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipsey?
We had an excellent experience with Dr. LIPSEY. We are a French family. My husband was diagnosed with a difficult problem after much effort by Dr. LIPSEY and his effective colleagues. The examinations were completed quickly. This physician gave to us great comfort and reassurance. He designed a treatment plan and then coordinated all details with a team in Paris that he works with regularly which is equally as impressive. His French is even correct. We are quite contented and appreciative.
About Dr. Lewis Lipsey, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902853674
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.