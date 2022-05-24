Dr. Lewis Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lewis Levy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Neurology Consultants777 Sunrise Hwy Ste 200, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 887-3516
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
What can I say, I actually Love, love Dr Levy. Always, so caring & helpful. Goes above and beyond to help. Calls to check on me, when I am struggling. When going through a hard time, he will spend over an hour on the phone with me on (his own time). Dr Levy, is by far the best of the best. I am not just a number. He really cares about getting his patients better. No matter what I'm going through health wise or personal issue, he is there lending a kind, caring, ear. Full of compassion. What other Dr's miss, and there have been many, leaving me struggling, thinking I would die. Dr Levy will find the missing piece to get me better. Because, he actually really listens, cares and makes a plan. A true hero and blessing to me. Dr Levy has been my Dr for about thirty years.
About Dr. Lewis Levy, MD
- Neurology
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1750372702
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Nassau University Medical Center
- SUNY Downstate College of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy speaks Italian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.