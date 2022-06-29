Dr. Lewis Leng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Leng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lewis Leng, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Leng works at
Locations
-
1
CPMC Van Ness Campus1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-6400
-
2
San Francisco Office45 Castro St Ste 421, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 600-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Novato Community Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leng operated on my husband for a benign brain tumor. He is the best! He kept us informed at all steps involving the procedure and even called during the operation to update me. Follow- up visits were never hurried and he clearly and concisely answered all questions in a manner which could be understood. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Lewis Leng, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1508018508
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leng has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Pituitary Tumor and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leng speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leng.
