Dr. Lewis Ladocsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladocsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Ladocsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Ladocsi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Ladocsi works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Ob Gyn & Infertility LLC375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 202, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-7707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ladocsi?
I don’t know what that woman was talking about when she said Dr.Lewis Lodoci was not good. Through a normal mammogram they found I had breast cancer. I was referred to a breast surgeon and an oncologist so Dr. Ladoci no longer was taking care of me for that problem but I was having all my test results and records sent to him. About three months after my diagnosis I received a personal phone call from him and he was asking me how I was doing. I told him I had all the reports sent to him and he answered “I know you’re doing well physically I want to know how you’re doing mentally after such a diagnosis. Are you handling things OK? I was worried about you”. He is the best doctor I have ever gone to and I’ve been going to him for over 40 years. He is compassionate like no other doctor and I am so sad that he has retired.
About Dr. Lewis Ladocsi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1962574681
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladocsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladocsi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladocsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladocsi works at
Dr. Ladocsi has seen patients for Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladocsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ladocsi speaks Hungarian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladocsi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladocsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladocsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladocsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.