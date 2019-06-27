See All Plastic Surgeons in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Lewis Ladocsi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Lewis Ladocsi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Ladocsi works at Richmond Plastic Surgeons in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Plastic Surgeons
    Richmond Plastic Surgeons
14401 Sommerville Ct, Midlothian, VA 23113
(804) 430-6818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 27, 2019
    Dr. Ladosci and his staff are amazing. Going through breast cancer is a tuff time but I feel as though I just glided through this with the encouragement and support I received from Dr. Ladosci and Allison. Appointments were easy to make even if I just needed a little pick me up, spirits not boobs :), they are always there for me. Not done yet but I see a light at the end of the tunnel and feel amazing about the reconstruction - natural and confident!! Thanks guys for all you do!!! 5 Stars all the way!
    Jane in Midlothian, VA — Jun 27, 2019
    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1134164635
    Fellowship
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
