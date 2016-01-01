Dr. Lewis Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Hill, MD
Dr. Lewis Hill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Womens Clinic of Acadiana LLC4540 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste A110, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-1610
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Women's And Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205836723
- Charity Hosp-La St U
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and High Risk Pregnancy.
Dr. Hill speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
