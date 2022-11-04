Dr. Lewis Harpster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harpster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Harpster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lewis Harpster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 815 Sir Thomas Ct Ste 200, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 724-0720
-
2
Pinnacle Health Harrisburg Hospital111 S Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17101 Directions (717) 782-3131MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Carlisle
- Upmc Hanover
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Best of the best! Skilled surgical urologist and a wonderful person as well. Always explains things in layman's terms, answers questions, and will give it to you straight yet with tact and kindness. Not to mention he's very down to earth, I always say if you met him on the street, you'd never know he was a surgeon he's that humble! I cannot recommend him enough!
About Dr. Lewis Harpster, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1568429512
Education & Certifications
- Milton S Hershey Med Center
