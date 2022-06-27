Overview

Dr. Lewis Friedlander, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crisp Regional Hospital.



Dr. Friedlander works at Image Cosmetic Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.