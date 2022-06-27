Dr. Lewis Friedlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Friedlander, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lewis Friedlander, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crisp Regional Hospital.
Image Cosmetic Center5505 Roswell Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 949-0049
Hospital Affiliations
- Crisp Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Meritain Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902941685
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
