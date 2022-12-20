Overview

Dr. Lewis Freed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.



Dr. Freed works at OrthoArizona in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.